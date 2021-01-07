Advertisement

Extra Saints tickets now available because Bears fans aren’t buying them

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) attends an NFL football training camp practice at...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) attends an NFL football training camp practice at the Superdome in New Orleans, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (David Grunfeld/The Advocate via AP, Pool)(David Grunfeld | AP)
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints were given an allotment of tickets back from the Chicago Bears for this weekend’s contest between the two clubs in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The tickets are supplied on a weekly basis to the opponent and are returned to the club for sale to fans when they are unsold by the visiting team.

Seats from this allotment are now available for purchase by fans by clicking here.

Tickets need to be purchased online prior to entry. Tickets will not be sold in-person in the ticket office at the Superdome.

