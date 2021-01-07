Extra Saints tickets now available because Bears fans aren’t buying them

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints were given an allotment of tickets back from the Chicago Bears for this weekend’s contest between the two clubs in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The tickets are supplied on a weekly basis to the opponent and are returned to the club for sale to fans when they are unsold by the visiting team.

Seats from this allotment are now available for purchase by fans by clicking here.

Tickets need to be purchased online prior to entry. Tickets will not be sold in-person in the ticket office at the Superdome.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Click here to report a typo.