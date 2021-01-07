Advertisement

Facebook bans Trump through at least Biden inauguration

FILE: In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the...
FILE: In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington before boarding Marine One.(Patrick Semansky | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
(AP) - Facebook will bar President Donald Trump from posting on its system at least until the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

In a post on Thursday morning, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg said the risk of allowing Trump to use the platform is too great, following his comments on the protests at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining...

Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday, January 7, 2021

Zuckerberg says Trump’s account will be locked “for at least the next two weeks” but could remain locked indefinitely.

Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday also temporarily locked President Donald Trump’s accounts after he repeatedly posted about the integrity of the election.

A message left with the White House on Thursday morning was not immediately returned.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

