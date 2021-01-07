Advertisement

Gov. Edwards sets dates for 3 special elections

(Eric Fletcher/ WJRT)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - Governor John Bel Edwards has announced dates for three special elections in March and April.

The governor made the announcement Wednesday, Jan. 6 after consulting with the Secretary of State’s Office. For congressional elections in Districts 2 and 5, the primary will be held March 20, with the runoff, if necessary, scheduled for April 24.

Three special elections are necessary in the state. There will be one for the state’s 5th Congressional District after the death of Luke Letlow following his battle with COVID-19. In the state’s 2nd Congressional District, Congressman Cedric Richmond will resign and join President-elect Joe Biden’s administration. The qualifying period for these two elections is Jan. 20 to 22.

In Baton Rouge, Judge Chris Hester was elected to the appeals court, leaving his seat vacant in Baton Rouge City Court. This election (Division 2A Judge) will be held Oct. 9, with a runoff scheduled for Nov. 13, if necessary. Qualifying for this election is July 14 to 16.

