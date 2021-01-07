LSU comes away with 94-92 OT win over Georgia

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It wasn’t pretty but the LSU men’s basketball team was able to do enough to come away with the win over Georgia in the PMAC on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

The Tigers (7-2, 2-1 SEC) pulled off the 94-92 win in overtime over Georgia (7-2, 0-2 SEC).

Cam Thomas led LSU in scoring. After having just four points at halftime, he finished with a total of 26. He was only 5-of-17 from the field and 1-of-8 on 3-pointers but he was 15-of-16 from the free throw line. He has set a new LSU record for consecutive free throws made at 42. The old mark was 35 by Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf during the 1989-90 season. Thomas was just eight shy of the SEC record.

Javonte Smart added 21 points, five rebounds, and four assists. He was 7-of-13 from the field and 5-of-10 on 3-pointers.

JAVONTEEEEEEEEEE SMART 🎯



TIE BALL GAME. 56 SECONDS REMAIN. pic.twitter.com/ctEy4apP4r — LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) January 7, 2021

Darius Days had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. It was his third double-double of the season.

DARIUS DAYS. CASHHHHH MONEY.



OT 0:49 | LSU 90, UGA 86 pic.twitter.com/ZCq2D12VnR — LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) January 7, 2021

Chippin' away with a couple and-1's



2H 8:00 | LSU 64, UGA 68



📺 SEC Network pic.twitter.com/Pq5gafFhhs — LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) January 7, 2021

Trendon Watford put up 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field and 2-of-2 on 3-pointers. However, he was just 3-of-10 on free throws and had nine turnovers.

#LSI Trendon Watford sticking around after the contest to shoot free throws. pic.twitter.com/QoHENJcwYT — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) January 7, 2021

Down 10 points with 9:04 remaining in the second half, LSU responded with an 8-0 run to cut the deficit to 68-66 and then grabbed the 71-70 lead with 7:04 to go in regulation.

There were nine ties and 20 lead changes in the game. Georgia had 28 fast break points to just three for LSU. Georgia also won on points in the paint (44-36) and assists (18-10). LSU had more steals (19-10) and fewer turnovers overall (22-16).

Justin Kier led Georgia with 25 points, six rebounds, and three assists. He was 6-of-11 on 3-pointers.

LSU will travel to Columbia, Mo. to face No. 13 Missouri on Saturday, Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Please clear the runway, Charles Manning is taking off ✈️



1H 7:46 | LSU 23, UGA 23



📺 SEC Network pic.twitter.com/VmPntuy5Bi — LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) January 7, 2021

Yes, Eric Gaines meant to throw it off the glass for the LeBlanc slam



1H 11:09 | LSU 21, UGA 18



📺 SEC Network pic.twitter.com/KR5XOUpeJe — LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) January 7, 2021

