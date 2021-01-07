Advertisement

LSU comes away with 94-92 OT win over Georgia

LSU guard Javonte Smart
LSU guard Javonte Smart(LSU guard Javonte Smart (1) (Source: Gus Stark/Gus Stark / LSU Athletics))
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It wasn’t pretty but the LSU men’s basketball team was able to do enough to come away with the win over Georgia in the PMAC on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

The Tigers (7-2, 2-1 SEC) pulled off the 94-92 win in overtime over Georgia (7-2, 0-2 SEC).

Cam Thomas led LSU in scoring. After having just four points at halftime, he finished with a total of 26. He was only 5-of-17 from the field and 1-of-8 on 3-pointers but he was 15-of-16 from the free throw line. He has set a new LSU record for consecutive free throws made at 42. The old mark was 35 by Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf during the 1989-90 season. Thomas was just eight shy of the SEC record.

GAME STATS

Javonte Smart added 21 points, five rebounds, and four assists. He was 7-of-13 from the field and 5-of-10 on 3-pointers.

Darius Days had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. It was his third double-double of the season.

Trendon Watford put up 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field and 2-of-2 on 3-pointers. However, he was just 3-of-10 on free throws and had nine turnovers.

Down 10 points with 9:04 remaining in the second half, LSU responded with an 8-0 run to cut the deficit to 68-66 and then grabbed the 71-70 lead with 7:04 to go in regulation.

There were nine ties and 20 lead changes in the game. Georgia had 28 fast break points to just three for LSU. Georgia also won on points in the paint (44-36) and assists (18-10). LSU had more steals (19-10) and fewer turnovers overall (22-16).

Justin Kier led Georgia with 25 points, six rebounds, and three assists. He was 6-of-11 on 3-pointers.

LSU will travel to Columbia, Mo. to face No. 13 Missouri on Saturday, Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

