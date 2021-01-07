Advertisement

Mortgage rates fell to record low last week

(AP Photo/LM Otero)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - New year, new record-low mortgage rate. That’s according to Freddie Mac, which says mortgage lending rates dropped to another record low last week.

The federally chartered mortgage investor reports the average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to 2.65 percent.

It’s the lowest level in the near half-century that the mortgage giant has been publishing the survey. Also, it’s the 17th historic low for the rate in less than a year.

Meanwhile, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage dropped to 2.16 percent. The 30 and 15-year rates are nearly a full percentage point lower than a year ago.

The low rates have brought home buyers into the market, but high demand and low inventory have raised home prices.

