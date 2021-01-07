Advertisement

Noose discovered inside LSU frat house

Noose discovered inside LSU frat house
(LSU/WAFB)
By WAFB
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 1:47 PM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Police responded to a fraternity house on campus after an employee reported finding a noose hanging from a fireplace in the house.

Officers were dispatched to the Kappa Alpha Order fraternity house on Dalrymple Drive Thursday morning.

LSU Police said, when they arrived, the noose had been removed.

“LSU Police are investigating, as will the Office of Student Advocacy & Accountability and the Bias Incident Response Team,” said LSU Spokesman Ernie Ballard.  “The university welcomes viewpoints and open dialogue on campus, but these types of bias incidents aren’t tolerated.”

