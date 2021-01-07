Advertisement

Obama says violence at Capitol a moment of shame

Former President Barack Obama
Former President Barack Obama(Source: Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
(AP) - Former President Barack Obama says history will rightly remember the violence at the Capitol as a moment of great dishonor and shame for the nation.

Angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a protest aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power.

Obama says the violence was “incited by a sitting president who baselessly lied about the outcome of the presidential election.”

Obama says it should not have come as a surprise, and that for two months “a political party and its accompanying media ecosystem has too often been unwilling to tell their followers the truth.”

He says “their fantasy narrative has spiraled further and further from reality, and it builds upon years of sown resentments. Now we’re seeing the consequences, whipped up into a violent crescendo.”

