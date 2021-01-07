Obama says violence at Capitol a moment of shame
(AP) - Former President Barack Obama says history will rightly remember the violence at the Capitol as a moment of great dishonor and shame for the nation.
Angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a protest aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power.
Obama says the violence was “incited by a sitting president who baselessly lied about the outcome of the presidential election.”
Obama says it should not have come as a surprise, and that for two months “a political party and its accompanying media ecosystem has too often been unwilling to tell their followers the truth.”
He says “their fantasy narrative has spiraled further and further from reality, and it builds upon years of sown resentments. Now we’re seeing the consequences, whipped up into a violent crescendo.”
Related:
- Congress resumes electoral vote count after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
- Louisiana leaders respond to protests at Capitol Building
- ‘Protesters are in the building’: US Capitol under siege
- Biden urges restoring decency after ‘assault’ on democracy
- Protesters swarm Statehouses across US; some evacuated
- Stephanie Grisham, Melania Trump’s chief of staff, quits after riots
- Twitter suspends Trump amid Capitol violence
- Pence defies Trump, says he can’t reject electoral votes
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.