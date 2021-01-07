Pelicans drop to 4-4 after 111-110 loss to Thunder at home

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Pelicans were dominated on fast break points and 3-pointers against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Smoothie King Center on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

The Pelicans (4-4) fell 111-110 to the Thunder (3-4).

Zion Williamson had 29 points on 12-of-17 from the field to lead New Orleans in scoring. Brandon Ingram had a double-double on 24 points and 11 rebounds. He also had four assists. Steven Adams had the first triple-double of his career with 10 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists.

GAME STATS

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 21 points. Darius Bazley had a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

The Pelicans allowed the Thunder to get 27 fast break points and only scored eight. Oklahoma City was 19-of-46 (41.3%) on 3-pointers, while New Orleans was only 4-of-22 (18.2%). The Pelicans won the rebound battle, 52-38, and had more points in the paint, 58-36. New Orleans was 49.4% from the field. Oklahoma City shot 46%.

JJ Redick bruised his right knee and missed the entire second half.

The Pelicans will host the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, Jan. 8 at 6:30 p.m.

