Pickering’s Jackson becomes first to ink college commitment in over a decade

By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - A playoff birth for the first time in four years was not enough for the Pickering Red Devils in 2020-2021. They continue to make history as senior wide receiver Deshawn Jackson becomes the first football player to sign a full scholarship to play college football since 2006.

The six-foot-two, 165-pound senior will head to play at the University of Arkansas-Monticello.

“I didn’t really realize that no one had played college football from Pickering until a couple of weeks ago, but it feels good to have this opportunity,” senior wide receiver, Deshawn Jackson said. “This is the first time I have ever experienced something like this so I’m grateful, especially with this being my first year playing high school football. I think I left a good mark here.”

Jackson made his debut for the first time on the football field in his high school career prior to the 2020 football season. He went on to lead the team in receiving yards, finishing with 37 catches for 722 yards and 11 touchdowns.

