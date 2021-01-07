Advertisement

Rapides Regional Medical Center workers receive second COVID-19 vaccination

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Health care workers at Rapides Regional Medical Center began receiving their second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination.

The Pfizer vaccine requires the second dose to be taken exactly 21 days after the first dose is given.

Rapides Regional Medical Center said they have already administered nearly 500 doses of the vaccine to their medical staff. The hospital is still working to ensure that the rest of the employees working there that want the vaccine will get one.

Dr. James Hebert received his second dose and wants to advise the public that the vaccine is safe and effective for fighting the coronavirus.

“It’s been tested on literally thousands of people and multiple thousands more now receiving it. The rate of adverse outcomes is exceedingly low. It’s a genetic material that’s already present in our bodies. It’s just coded to that virus,” Dr. Hebert said. “It allows us to produce a protein from that virus and then make an immunity against it. It’s an extremely safe type of vaccine and in that first exposure, it’ll create antibodies. When it sees it a second time, it ramps up production to completely eliminate what they perceive as a foreign threat.”

The hospital said once all their health care workers get vaccinated, they will then reach out to the next tier to provide the vaccine to.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emmanuel Zanders
WATCH: AG Landry discusses arrest of city councilman on alleged election fraud
Braylon Dozier's mugshot courtesy Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office.
Alexandria man who pleaded guilty to fatal shooting of pizza delivery worker sentenced to 40 years
Police Lights
APD investigating homicide on Detroit Street
Police stand outside the Capitol after a day of rioting protesters, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at...
Louisiana leaders respond to protests at Capitol Building
Major James Tarleton, Jr.
Alexandria man arrested in connection with shooting on Day Street

Latest News

The coronavirus is deadlier than ever, and it continues to break records.
Pandemic peak? Deadly days, vaccine delays for virus
The virus is surging in virtually every state, with California particularly hard hit.
US registering highest deaths yet from the coronavirus
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
While two coronavirus vaccines continue to roll out across the US, two new variants of the...
There are new coronavirus strains: Can our vaccines stop them?
While two coronavirus vaccines continue to roll out across the US, two new variants of the...
Can vaccines stop new coronavirus strains?