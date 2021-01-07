Rapides Regional Medical Center workers receive second COVID-19 vaccination

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Health care workers at Rapides Regional Medical Center began receiving their second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination.

The Pfizer vaccine requires the second dose to be taken exactly 21 days after the first dose is given.

Rapides Regional Medical Center said they have already administered nearly 500 doses of the vaccine to their medical staff. The hospital is still working to ensure that the rest of the employees working there that want the vaccine will get one.

Dr. James Hebert received his second dose and wants to advise the public that the vaccine is safe and effective for fighting the coronavirus.

“It’s been tested on literally thousands of people and multiple thousands more now receiving it. The rate of adverse outcomes is exceedingly low. It’s a genetic material that’s already present in our bodies. It’s just coded to that virus,” Dr. Hebert said. “It allows us to produce a protein from that virus and then make an immunity against it. It’s an extremely safe type of vaccine and in that first exposure, it’ll create antibodies. When it sees it a second time, it ramps up production to completely eliminate what they perceive as a foreign threat.”

The hospital said once all their health care workers get vaccinated, they will then reach out to the next tier to provide the vaccine to.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.