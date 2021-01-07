Advertisement

Small business development center open at Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce

By Kailey McCarthy
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Small business owners and entrepreneurs can now get help here in Alexandria.

LSUA College of Business is partnering with the Louisiana Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and the Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce to establish the new development center.

Beginning this week, the development center opened its doors at the Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce.

SBDC Business Consultant Evelyn Jones is on hand, ready to answer any questions you have, whether it’s related to an existing small business or a start-up.

Chamber President Deborah Randolph tells KALB, the development center is able to offer technical assistance for businesses, and match them up with the right type of assistance.

“What is offered by the small business development center is high-quality, technical assistance for businesses and matching that business with the type of assistance that they need, whether it’s access to capital or creating a detailed business plan or marketing plan, whatever the need is for that business to become successful.”

Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce President Deborah Randolph

The ribbon-cutting for the development center is set tentatively for January 21st.

If you’d like to get in contact with the small business development center, you can call Evelyn Jones at 318-545-5077.

