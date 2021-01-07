Advertisement

Stephanie Grisham, Melania Trump’s chief of staff, quits after riots

In this Oct. 3, 2019 file photo, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham listens as...
In this Oct. 3, 2019 file photo, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham listens as President Donald Trump speaks to the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington.(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
(AP) - Stephanie Grisham, chief of staff and press secretary for first lady Melania Trump, has resigned following violent protests at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.

Grisham says in a statement Wednesday that it was an “honor” to serve the country in the White House and be part of the first lady’s “mission” to help children.

Grisham was one of Trump’s longest-serving aides, having joined the campaign in 2015. She served as the White House press secretary and never held a press briefing.

Wednesday’s violent occupation of the U.S. Capitol by the president’s supporters sparked renewed conversations inside the White House about mass resignations by mid-level aides who are responsible for operations of the office of the president.

Two people familiar with the conversations said the aides were torn between fears of what more would happen if they left and a desire to register their disgust with their boss. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal matters.

