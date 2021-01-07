Advertisement

There are new coronavirus strains: Can our vaccines stop them?

By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Two new variants of the coronavirus seem to make the virus more easily spread.

One, first identified in Britain, has already been discovered in the United States.

While doctors worried it might have mutated enough to evade vaccine protection, initial evidence suggests it has not.

However, the jury’s still out on the second new variant that was first seen in South Africa.

“We don’t want that strain running around the world and causing more damage,” said Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University.

Over the next few weeks, virologists will be studying to see how much of a match there is between the South African variant and the available vaccines.

All current vaccines target what is known as the spike protein. It’s the structure the virus uses to get into the cells it attacks.

But mutations that change the way that spike protein looks can also help hide it from the immune system, making antibodies less effective.

“If there’s not a match or there’s sufficient deviation, then the manufacturers will have to go back to work and create yet another vaccine, hopefully, one that will cover both strains,” said Schaffner.

All viruses mutate, which is why vaccines like the one for the flu are changed each year.

But some scientists say encouraging coronavirus vaccination is a clear solution to defeating any potential mutations in the virus.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emmanuel Zanders
WATCH: AG Landry discusses arrest of city councilman on alleged election fraud
Braylon Dozier's mugshot courtesy Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office.
Alexandria man who pleaded guilty to fatal shooting of pizza delivery worker sentenced to 40 years
Police Lights
APD investigating homicide on Detroit Street
Police stand outside the Capitol after a day of rioting protesters, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at...
Louisiana leaders respond to protests at Capitol Building
Major James Tarleton, Jr.
Alexandria man arrested in connection with shooting on Day Street

Latest News

SAFE CENTRAL: What human trafficking looks like in Central Louisiana
Two homicides in Alexandria already in 2021
Authorities secure the area outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
The Latest: Trump condemns Capitol riot, concedes to Biden
APD investigating homicide on Detroit Street
President Trump released a new video 1/7/21.
Pres. Trump releases video condemning Capitol Hill riot