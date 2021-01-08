47th Annual Bayou Classic tickets sales start today

SHREVEPORT, La. - Limited tickets for the 47th Annual Bayou Classic go on sale today, Friday, January 8, 2021.

Tickets for the 47th Annual Bayou Classic can be purchased now at:

The My Bayou Classic website ( www.MyBayouClassic.com

Ticketmaster ( http://www.ticketmaster.com ) NOTE: Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster will be mobile only.

The 47th Annual Bayou Classic is temporarily moved to Shreveport, La., and played Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Independence Stadium.

This announcement came after a decision of the SWAC Council of Presidents and Chancellors to postpone fall sports contests which also postponed the 47th Annual Bayou Classic until Spring.

In compliance with CDC guidelines and restrictions for outdoor sporting events, Independence Stadium will be restricted to 25 percent occupancy for the April game. Tickets sold will automatically be grouped into socially distanced pods inside the stadium.

For more information, visit www.mybayouclassic.com.

