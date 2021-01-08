Advertisement

47th Annual Bayou Classic tickets sales start today

Limited tickets for the 47th Annual Bayou Classic go on sale today, Friday, January 8, 2021.
Limited tickets for the 47th Annual Bayou Classic go on sale today, Friday, January 8, 2021.(WVUE)
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 12:26 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. - Limited tickets for the 47th Annual Bayou Classic go on sale today, Friday, January 8, 2021.

Tickets for the 47th Annual Bayou Classic can be purchased now at:

The 47th Annual Bayou Classic is temporarily moved to Shreveport, La., and played Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Independence Stadium.

This announcement came after a decision of the SWAC Council of Presidents and Chancellors to postpone fall sports contests which also postponed the 47th Annual Bayou Classic until Spring.

In compliance with CDC guidelines and restrictions for outdoor sporting events, Independence Stadium will be restricted to 25 percent occupancy for the April game. Tickets sold will automatically be grouped into socially distanced pods inside the stadium.

For more information, visit www.mybayouclassic.com.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two homicides in Alexandria already in 2021
Bossier Plane Crash Flight Path
NTSB releases report on north Louisiana plane crash that killed two teens
ASH’s TJ Johnson picks up three D1 offers in one day
The statewide vaccination rollout leaves questions of availability for qualifying groups.
Answering questions about vaccine availability
How to prepare for cold weather in Cenla

Latest News

Another turnover-filled first half for Northwestern State created a deficit too great to...
Lady Demons fall to McNeese
The Peabody Warhorse boys’ basketball team beat the Lakeview Gators, 54-50.
Warhorses knock off Lakeview, 54-50
Pineville senior forward Aylanna Winn (left) scored 31 points in the Lady Rebels 50-45 win...
Winn’s 31 points helps Pineville knock off Ouachita
The Fairview Lady Panthers girls’ basketball team routed the Midland Lady Rebels on Friday...
Lady Panthers blast Midland, 84-47
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball drives against Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball,...
Pelicans suffer 3rd-straight home loss, falling 118-110 to Hornets