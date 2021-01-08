Barton balls out in final game as Trojan quarterback

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In his final game as an ASH Trojan, quarterback Judd Barton put on a show.

“We’ve just come with that mindset all season and even before the season,” Barton said. “We play a physical brand, and we want to see if other teams want to play against it.”

The Trojans trailed Acadiana 35-21 with three minutes left in the Class 5A State Title game. Barton put together two of the best drives that a quarterback could. He completed four straight passes on the first drive in the 4th quarter before he found Graham Vaughn for a 37-yard touchdown.

“We glue together,” Barton said. “This is like a brotherhood. We stuck together. It wasn’t the outcome that we wanted, but the fight and grit that we have is amazing.”

The Trojans would then onside kick it and recovered. Again, Judd showed poise like no other. He made plays with his legs and arm. He would eventually connect to TJ Johnson for a 16-yard touchdown.

Judd finished with 221 yards passing and three touchdowns, despite the game not ending in favor of the Trojans. Judd is still thankful for his journey in the purple and gold.

“I’m really proud of our guys,” Barton said. “I loved playing with them and wouldn’t take anybody else. Things didn’t go our way, but you live and learn. It’s tough, but we’ll stick together because we’re all boys.”

For his performance in the Class 5A Title game, Judd Barton is this week’s ACA Athlete of the Week.

