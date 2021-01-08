Advertisement

Bunkie officials capture escapee from Acadiana Center for Youth

(KALB)
By KALB Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 9:26 PM CST
BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - A 16-year-old male is back in custody after having escaped from the Acadiana Center for Youth on Thursday, Jan. 7.

Bunkie Police Chief Scotty Ferguson said officers were able to capture the youth who had escaped earlier in the day.

Bunkie PD was assisted by offices with the Office of Juvenile Justice and the chase team from the Raymond Laborde Correctional Center.

