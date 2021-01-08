Advertisement

Burger King is changing its logo

Burger King changes its logo for the first time in two decades.
Burger King changes its logo for the first time in two decades.
By CNN
Published: Jan. 7, 2021
(CNN) - Burger King’s branding is getting a “whopper” of a makeover.

The fast-food giant is changing its logo for the first time in more than two decades. The chain says the retro-influenced look uses colors inspired by “real and delicious food.”

The updated logo ditches the blue curve Burger King has used since 1999. The company says the refreshed look emulates an old logo used from 1969 to 1999.

The brand makeover includes new food packaging, new employee uniforms and new signage in remodeled restaurants.

The full roll-out of Burger King’s 19,000 global restaurants will take several years.

