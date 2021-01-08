Central Louisiana’s hidden gem golf course

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - Now that it’s 2021, people may be trying to fill their New Year’s resolutions by picking up new hobbies, and for those interested in golf, there is one course in Central Louisiana that any golfer can enjoy.

Tamahka Trails, a 250-acre golf course in Marksville, is a hidden gem in the middle of Louisiana. The unique typography with rolling hills makes it a challenging course for beginners and pros. Kevin Michael, Tamahka Trails Director of Golf, said they have actually seen a rise in golfers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Golf is a game of all ages and what we’ve seen is that people are getting outside and looking for safe things to do,” Michael said. “Our golf rounds are up 30 percent over the year and that’s consistent with what we’ve seen throughout the country.”

A reason for the rise in golfers at Tamahka Trails is the new renovations to the bunkers, adding new sets of tees and replacing all the drainage lines. Nathan Crace with the American Society of Golf Course Architects said they reduced the bunkers from 120,000 square feet to 70,000 square feet.

Crace said, “The bunkers were really the driving force behind the project. The golf course is just 20 years old and there are always things that need to be done. Over the last eight to 10 years, the bunkers have really become an issue as far as maintenance and aesthetics.”

These renovations have allowed for more enjoyable playing conditions for golfers and have opened the door for the golf course to host different tournaments from around the state. The course has been unable to host state amateur tournaments for the last 15 years

“The timing of this renovation couldn’t have come at a better time in the fact that we are in a better position to entertain golfers of all skill levels,” Michael said.

Tamahka Trails has already secured the Louisiana State Women’s Four-Ball Championship, the Gulf States PGA Chapter Championship and All-Pro Tour Paragon Championship, Golfweek Amateur Tour and the Eagle Amateur Tour Inaugural Tournament for 2021.

