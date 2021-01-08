Advertisement

City of Alexandria anticipating winter weather on Sunday

The City of Alexandria is addressing the issues with the drains around that city that residents...
The City of Alexandria is addressing the issues with the drains around that city that residents have been concerned about.(KALB)
By City of Alexandria
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 3:12 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (City of Alexandria) - Current forecasts from the National Weather Service indicate a potential for a wintery mix of weather, ranging from snow to icy rain or sleet, in the Alexandria area on Sunday. The city encourages residents to make preparations now in the event local roads or bridges become impassable due to ice.

“The safety of our citizens is our primary concern,” said Alexandria Mayor Jeffrey W. Hall. “We don’t know if we will get snow, sleet or just rain. Either way, we encourage residents to monitor weather conditions and to avoid traveling Sunday if roads are slick or icy.”

Hall noted Public Works employees are prepared to sand roads and bridges if necessary. Utility Systems Director Michael Marcotte said electric distribution crews are on standby to deal with any power outages. “We are actively monitoring the weather forecast and will have crews ready and prepared to respond as needed,” Marcotte said.

Customers are reminded that when storms occur resulting in power outages they may report the outage online through the AlexConnects app. Downed wires, poles, and other equipment should be reported to the Electric Distribution Department at (318) 473-1301. Residents are reminded to avoid downed lines as they may still be energized and avoid driving on slick or icy roadways. Also, residents should stay indoors and off the roads if possible during any storm and exercise extreme caution while driving after a storm as crews and equipment may be clearing debris and making repairs along roads throughout the city.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 City of Alexandria. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two homicides in Alexandria already in 2021
Bossier Plane Crash Flight Path
NTSB releases report on north Louisiana plane crash that killed two teens
ASH’s TJ Johnson picks up three D1 offers in one day
The statewide vaccination rollout leaves questions of availability for qualifying groups.
Answering questions about vaccine availability
How to prepare for cold weather in Cenla

Latest News

Alexandria Museum of Art opens new exhibit
Alexandria Museum of Art opens new exhibit
The statewide vaccination rollout leaves questions of availability for qualifying groups.
Answering questions about vaccine availability
Dr. Holcombe discusses local vaccine plans
Mardi Gras King Cake from Atwood's Bakery in Alexandria, La.
As Mardi Gras gets canceled, King Cakes stick around
COVID-19's effects on Mardi Gras in Cenla