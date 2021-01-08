City of Alexandria anticipating winter weather on Sunday

ALEXANDRIA, La. (City of Alexandria) - Current forecasts from the National Weather Service indicate a potential for a wintery mix of weather, ranging from snow to icy rain or sleet, in the Alexandria area on Sunday. The city encourages residents to make preparations now in the event local roads or bridges become impassable due to ice.

“The safety of our citizens is our primary concern,” said Alexandria Mayor Jeffrey W. Hall. “We don’t know if we will get snow, sleet or just rain. Either way, we encourage residents to monitor weather conditions and to avoid traveling Sunday if roads are slick or icy.”

Hall noted Public Works employees are prepared to sand roads and bridges if necessary. Utility Systems Director Michael Marcotte said electric distribution crews are on standby to deal with any power outages. “We are actively monitoring the weather forecast and will have crews ready and prepared to respond as needed,” Marcotte said.

Customers are reminded that when storms occur resulting in power outages they may report the outage online through the AlexConnects app. Downed wires, poles, and other equipment should be reported to the Electric Distribution Department at (318) 473-1301. Residents are reminded to avoid downed lines as they may still be energized and avoid driving on slick or icy roadways. Also, residents should stay indoors and off the roads if possible during any storm and exercise extreme caution while driving after a storm as crews and equipment may be clearing debris and making repairs along roads throughout the city.

