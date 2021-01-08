CLTCC campuses closed Monday, Jan. 11 due to winter weather

The following information was released to us by CLTCC:

ALEXANDRIA, La. - Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) has announced, as a result of the threat of severe winter weather, campus buildings will be closed Monday, January 11.

While the buildings will be closed, faculty and staff will be working remotely and available via electronic mail and telephone.

Details are as follows:

For students, the start of the ‘Safe Start’ semester will be postponed till Tuesday, January 12. ‘Safe Start’ virtual classes will begin Tuesday. Faculty and Staff will be available, working remotely on Monday, January 11. (800) 278-9855 or Those seeking assistance to enroll, receive advising, or apply for financial aid can connect with the college ator info@cltcc.edu Information on the college is available at www.CLTCC.edu

CLTCC encourages everyone to be safe and to observe weather alerts.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 CLTCC. All rights reserved.