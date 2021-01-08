Grambling athletics dept. produces 187 student-athletes with 3.0 GPA or higher

GRAMBLING, La. (GSU Athletics)- Tiger student-athletes achieved academic success fall 2020 academic term despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This was a challenging fall for our student-athletes, coaches, and athletic department staff members; however, our student-athletes were able to achieve academic success. Tiger student-athletes worked hard through these challenging times and made the necessary adjustments to be successful in the classroom,” said Senior Associate Athletics Director and Senior Woman Administrator Merlene Aitken-Smith. “In addition to the student-athletes efforts and adjustments, I also want to thank our coaches and academic staff members who had to adapt and be innovative to assist our student-athletes in the achievement of their academic success.”Over nine teams finished with above a 3.0 GPA. Those teams were Women’s Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field, Baseball, Volleyball, Bowling, Men’s Cross-Country, Softball, Women’s Tennis, and Women’s Soccer. Women’s Cross Country led the way with a top GPA of 3.64.One hundred-eighty-seven student-athletes recorded a 3.0 or higher for the fall 2020 academic term.

Below you will find the student-athlete count with a 3.0 GPA or higher for the Fall 2020 semester by the athletic program; see list below:

Football - 52

Baseball - 26

WSOC - 26

Softball - 21

Women Track & Field - 15

Men Track & Field - 10

Volleyball - 12

Men Basketball - 8

Women Tennis - 7

Women Basketball – 6

Bowling – 4

In comparison, the Athletic Department has seen an increase in overall GPA performance despite the negative impact of COVID-19, which required an immediate shift to 100% online learning met with technological lapses and other mitigating circumstances:

FALL 2019Department Term GPA: 2.74Department Overall GPA: 2.82SPRING 2020Department Term GPA: 2.99Department Overall GPA: 2.94 FALL 2020Department Term GPA: 3.07Department Overall GPA: 3.02

