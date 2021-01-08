Grambling State cancels Monday classes due to winter weather threat
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 12:49 PM CST
GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - Grambling State University President Rick Gallot tells KNOE that classes for Monday, Jan. 11, will be canceled due to the threat of inclement weather.
A winter mix is expected late this weekend into Monday as a disturbance tracks to our south.
Black ice could become a concern for traveling late Sunday night into Monday morning.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.