Grambling State cancels Monday classes due to winter weather threat

GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - Grambling State University President Rick Gallot tells KNOE that classes for Monday, Jan. 11, will be canceled due to the threat of inclement weather.

A winter mix is expected late this weekend into Monday as a disturbance tracks to our south.

Black ice could become a concern for traveling late Sunday night into Monday morning.

