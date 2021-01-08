Advertisement

Grambling State cancels Monday classes due to winter weather threat

Grambling State University
Grambling State University(Source: Cody Jennings)
By WAFB
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 12:49 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - Grambling State University President Rick Gallot tells KNOE that classes for Monday, Jan. 11, will be canceled due to the threat of inclement weather.

A winter mix is expected late this weekend into Monday as a disturbance tracks to our south.

Black ice could become a concern for traveling late Sunday night into Monday morning.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two homicides in Alexandria already in 2021
Bossier Plane Crash Flight Path
NTSB releases report on north Louisiana plane crash that killed two teens
ASH’s TJ Johnson picks up three D1 offers in one day
The statewide vaccination rollout leaves questions of availability for qualifying groups.
Answering questions about vaccine availability
How to prepare for cold weather in Cenla

Latest News

Alexandria Museum of Art opens new exhibit
Alexandria Museum of Art opens new exhibit
The statewide vaccination rollout leaves questions of availability for qualifying groups.
Answering questions about vaccine availability
Dr. Holcombe discusses local vaccine plans
Mardi Gras King Cake from Atwood's Bakery in Alexandria, La.
As Mardi Gras gets canceled, King Cakes stick around
COVID-19's effects on Mardi Gras in Cenla