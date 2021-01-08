Advertisement

HBO film seeks a look behind Tiger Woods’ public persona

Masters champion Tiger Woods plays his stroke from the No. 12 tee during Practice Round 2 for...
Masters champion Tiger Woods plays his stroke from the No. 12 tee during Practice Round 2 for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Monday, November 9, 2020.(Sam Greenwood/Augusta National 2020 | Sam Greenwood/Augusta National 2020/Augusta National)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 3:11 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — It dawned on the makers of HBO’s upcoming two-part documentary on Tiger Woods that the golf champion was simultaneously one of the world’s most famous people and a mystery to the public.

So filmmakers Matthew Hamachek and Matthew Heineman sought to peel back the layers that protected Woods from view to create a fascinating portrait of a champion driven relentlessly to success. They explore his relationship with his late father, and the emptiness that led him to the double life with multiple women that memorably blew his marriage apart.

The documentary “Tiger” debuts Sunday night, with the second part airing a week later.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two homicides in Alexandria already in 2021
Bossier Plane Crash Flight Path
NTSB releases report on north Louisiana plane crash that killed two teens
ASH’s TJ Johnson picks up three D1 offers in one day
The statewide vaccination rollout leaves questions of availability for qualifying groups.
Answering questions about vaccine availability
How to prepare for cold weather in Cenla

Latest News

Alexandria Museum of Art opens new exhibit
Alexandria Museum of Art opens new exhibit
The statewide vaccination rollout leaves questions of availability for qualifying groups.
Answering questions about vaccine availability
Dr. Holcombe discusses local vaccine plans
Mardi Gras King Cake from Atwood's Bakery in Alexandria, La.
As Mardi Gras gets canceled, King Cakes stick around
COVID-19's effects on Mardi Gras in Cenla