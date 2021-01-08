Advertisement

How to prepare for cold weather in Cenla

By KALB Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:39 PM CST
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - We are just days away from a taste of wintry weather in Cenla. Homes in the south typically are not prepared for sudden cold temperatures, but you should take time to get ready because it could keep you safe and save you money.

You need to focus on the “Four P’s” as possible snow approaches Sunday night:

  1. People
  2. Pets
  3. Plants
  4. Pipes

Not protecting your pipes could cause damage in the long run and it can be expensive to fix. You can open your drawers and cabinets inside your home to get as much heat against the pipes as possible.

For those of you with a green thumb, you want to keep your plants alive during colder temperatures. One easy thing you can do is bring them inside. You can also cover any plants that can’t be moved, but you should use a lightweight, breathable fabric.

Just like people, cats and dogs need to be kept inside and warm during the cold weather, especially pets with short hair. If you do leave your pets out during the night, you need to check on them often to make sure they have enough water and food. Another good tip is to add extra bedding to their homes and making sure the inside of their houses are staying dry. According to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), short-coated, thin, elderly or very young dogs and cats will get cold before you actually realize they’re cold.

