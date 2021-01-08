Advertisement

Jerri G. Smitko and William “Joe” McPherson Elected as Chair, Vice-Chair of Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries(Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries)
By LDWF
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 3:18 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(LDWF) - Jerri G. Smitko was elected chair of the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC) and  William “Joe” McPherson,  vice-chair during the Commission’s January meeting Thursday (Jan. 7) in Baton Rouge. The two Commissioners will serve in those positions through 2021.

Smitko is an attorney and the owner of Smitko Law, APLC, in Houma. She is a graduate of Nicholls State University and Tulane University School of Law. Smitko was special legal counsel to the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government from 1992 to 1998, and the assistant parish attorney for the same body from 1988 to 1992. She has served on various boards throughout her career.

Smitko is a member of the American Bar Association, Louisiana and Terrebonne Parish bar associations and the Association of Trial Lawyers of America. She served in the Louisiana Army National Guard and U.S. Army Reserve until her honorable discharge in 1985.

McPherson served six full terms – 1984-96 and 2000-12 – in the Louisiana Senate. The Woodworth resident authored several bills for outdoor causes, including the creation of three wildlife management areas. He was honored with the Governor’s Award for conservation achievement in 2005. His work on behalf of outdoor heritage was recognized by various groups, including Ducks Unlimited, Safari Club International, Louisiana Outdoors Writers Association, and the Louisiana Wildlife Federation.

He is a Life Member of the Louisiana Wildlife Federation, Quality Deer Management Association, and the National Rifle Association. He is also a member of Ducks Unlimited, Delta Waterfowl, and Avoyelles Wildlife Association.  McPherson is a veteran of the United States Army Reserve.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 LDWF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two homicides in Alexandria already in 2021
Bossier Plane Crash Flight Path
NTSB releases report on north Louisiana plane crash that killed two teens
ASH’s TJ Johnson picks up three D1 offers in one day
The statewide vaccination rollout leaves questions of availability for qualifying groups.
Answering questions about vaccine availability
How to prepare for cold weather in Cenla

Latest News

Alexandria Museum of Art opens new exhibit
Alexandria Museum of Art opens new exhibit
Alleged church sex abuse survivors say they feel betrayed by joint Archdiocese and SNAP New Orleans statement
The statewide vaccination rollout leaves questions of availability for qualifying groups.
Answering questions about vaccine availability
Dr. Holcombe discusses local vaccine plans
Mardi Gras King Cake from Atwood's Bakery in Alexandria, La.
As Mardi Gras gets canceled, King Cakes stick around