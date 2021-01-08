Advertisement

KFC unveils its ‘best chicken sandwich ever’

Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 7:28 PM CST
(CNN) - Fast-food giant KFC has unveiled what it’s calling its “best chicken sandwich ever.”

It’s available in select markets right now. The company will roll out the sandwich across all 4,000 of its U.S. locations by the end of next month.

The rollout comes after a test run last year in Orlando, Florida.

The sandwich features a quarter pound of all-white meat double breaded extra crispy chicken breast filet. It comes on a toasted brioche bun with pickles and mayonnaise or spicy sauce.

KFC says every sandwich will be made when ordered and therefore always be fresh and hot.

The sandwich by itself costs just under $4. The combo costs $6.99.

