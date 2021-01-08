Advertisement

LSU falls at Alabama, 67-59

LSU Women’s Basketball
LSU point guard Khayla Pointer (3)
LSU point guard Khayla Pointer (3)(Source: Rodger Champion)
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 10:49 PM CST
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU never led against Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Thursday, Jan. 7.

The Lady Tigers (4-5, 2-1 SEC) came up short in a 67-59 loss to the Crimson Tide (9-1, 2-1 SEC).

LSU point guard Khayla Pointer scored a season-high 25 points and had five assists. Faustine Aifuwa had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. It was the 14th double-double of her career.

Forward Ariyah Copeland led Alabama with 20 points.

GAME STATS

LSU shot 40% from the field but Alabama was able to make 45% of its attempts. The Crimson Tide was also better from beyond the arc, 35%-22%. The home team was also much better from the charity stripe, 71%-47%.

LSU was outrebounded, 44-27. The Lady Tigers did have fewer turnovers, 22-10, and had more steals, 12-3.

CLICK HERE for more.

