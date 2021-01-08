LSU men’s basketball at Missouri postponed due to COVID-19, Tigers will play at Ole Miss

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball game against the Missouri Tigers for Saturday, Jan. 9 has been postponed due to a combination of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing, and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Missouri basketball program.

A make-up date has not been determined at this time.

With the South Carolina at Ole Miss game scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 9 also postponed, the LSU game against Ole Miss originally scheduled for Feb. 17 will play be played on Jan. 9 at Ole Miss at 7:30 p.m.

