WATCH: LWC addresses unemployment concerns in virtual news conference

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) say individuals seeking unemployment benefits should actively check their HiRE accounts to track the status of their claim.

In a virtual news conference on Friday, Jan. 8, LWC Secretary Ava Dejoie addressed a number of concerns in regards to unemployment benefits.

Dejoie says the department’s main method of communication is via an applicant’s HiRE account.

Those seeking jobless benefits are asked to monitor their account closely and follow all directions provided by LWC. It is up to LWC to provide follow-up instructions once all documents have been submitted.

“Using the online system is where you are going to see the most accurate information,” Dejoie said.

From Monday until Thursday, LWC has given over 139,000 people statewide nearly 41 million dollars in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefits, which is a continuation of the Cares Act.

Despite high call volumes, officials say they are working around the clock to get issues resolved. LWC encourages you to visit them online for more information.

