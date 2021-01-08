Advertisement

Pres. Trump releases video condemning Capitol Hill riot

“To those who broke the law, you will pay.”
President Donald Trump
President Donald Trump(@realDonaldTrump on Twitter)
By KALB Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - President Donald Trump has released a video condemning the actions of those that participated in the riots on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

The president released the video on Twitter after Facebook and Instagram locked him out of his accounts on those respective platforms.

Trump says he was outraged by the violence and mayhem and immediately deployed the National Guard to handle the intruders at the United States Capitol Building. He says those the breached the building have defiled the seat of American democracy and they will pay for their actions.

Trump also asked that the United States continue to improve the election system to avoid situations of fraud.

Finally, the president says he will work to ensure a smooth transition of power to President-elect Joe Biden but also stated that his “incredible journey is only just beginning.”

