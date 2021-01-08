Advertisement

President Trump won’t attend Joe Biden’s inauguration

FILE: President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in...
FILE: President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)(Jacquelyn Martin | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 10:26 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump said Friday he won’t attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

Trump offered no clues for how he would spend his final hours in office, and will be the first incumbent president since Andrew Johnson to skip his successor’s swearing-in.

Biden will become president at noon on Jan. 20, 2021. Vice President Mike Pence is still expected to attend the inauguration.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two homicides in Alexandria already in 2021
Bossier Plane Crash Flight Path
NTSB releases report on north Louisiana plane crash that killed two teens
ASH’s TJ Johnson picks up three D1 offers in one day
The statewide vaccination rollout leaves questions of availability for qualifying groups.
Answering questions about vaccine availability
How to prepare for cold weather in Cenla

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by...
More arrests in Capitol riot as more video reveals brutality
FILE - In this Thursday, June 18, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump looks at his phone...
Squelched by Twitter, Trump seeks new online megaphone
Senate furniture is overturned after rioters ransacked the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
The Latest: Pelosi ties rioters’ actions to ‘whiteness’
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
After deadly siege, lawmakers ask why police so outnumbered
In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White...
Trump pressured Georgia to ‘find the fraud’ in earlier call