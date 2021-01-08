President Trump won’t attend Joe Biden’s inauguration

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump said Friday he won’t attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

Trump offered no clues for how he would spend his final hours in office, and will be the first incumbent president since Andrew Johnson to skip his successor’s swearing-in.

To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2021

Biden will become president at noon on Jan. 20, 2021. Vice President Mike Pence is still expected to attend the inauguration.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.