Saints RB Alvin Kamara hints at availability against Bears

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Saints running back Alvin Kamara, who missed the regular-season finale against the Panthers due to COVID-19, has hinted that he will be available against the Bears.

See y’all Sunday ❤️ — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) January 8, 2021

Kamara has 932 yards rushing and 16 touchdowns to go with 83 catches for 756 yards and another five touchdowns.

The Saints (12-4) host the Bears (8-8) in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in the NFC Wild Card on Sunday, Jan. 10.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:40 p.m. The game can be watched on WAFB.

