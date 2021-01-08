Advertisement

Saints RB Alvin Kamara hints at availability against Bears

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara found the end zone six times against the Vikings.(Source: Mark Lagrange)
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 10:58 PM CST
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Saints running back Alvin Kamara, who missed the regular-season finale against the Panthers due to COVID-19, has hinted that he will be available against the Bears.

Kamara has 932 yards rushing and 16 touchdowns to go with 83 catches for 756 yards and another five touchdowns.

The Saints (12-4) host the Bears (8-8) in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in the NFC Wild Card on Sunday, Jan. 10.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:40 p.m. The game can be watched on WAFB.

