Saints RB Alvin Kamara hints at availability against Bears
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 10:58 PM CST
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Saints running back Alvin Kamara, who missed the regular-season finale against the Panthers due to COVID-19, has hinted that he will be available against the Bears.
Kamara has 932 yards rushing and 16 touchdowns to go with 83 catches for 756 yards and another five touchdowns.
The Saints (12-4) host the Bears (8-8) in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in the NFC Wild Card on Sunday, Jan. 10.
Kickoff is scheduled for 3:40 p.m. The game can be watched on WAFB.
