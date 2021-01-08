Saints sack leader Trey Hendrickson out for Sunday’s game against the Bears

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson will miss Sunday’s game with the Bears due to a neck injury. Hendrickson led the team this season in sacks with 13.5.

Offensive guard Nick Easton will also miss the contest with a concussion injury. He started last week against the Panthers.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Alvin Kamara both took to Twitter this week saying they’ll be back for their matchup with the Bears. They were both on the COVID-19 list.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.