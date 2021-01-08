Advertisement

Saints sack leader Trey Hendrickson out for Sunday’s game against the Bears

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) fumbles as he is sacked by New Orleans...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) fumbles as he is sacked by New Orleans Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.(AP Photo/Butch Dill) (Source: Butch Dill)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 3:50 PM CST
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson will miss Sunday’s game with the Bears due to a neck injury. Hendrickson led the team this season in sacks with 13.5.

Offensive guard Nick Easton will also miss the contest with a concussion injury. He started last week against the Panthers.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Alvin Kamara both took to Twitter this week saying they’ll be back for their matchup with the Bears. They were both on the COVID-19 list.

