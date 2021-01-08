Two homicides in Alexandria already in 2021

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In the first week of the new year, the City of Alexandria has already seen two homicides.

The first homicide came on Jan. 5 in the 700 block of Palmer Street when the Alexandria Police Department responded to someone laying in the street not breathing. When officers arrived, the victim, who the mother identified as 33-year-old Tiffanee Pinkston, had been shot multiple times and was dead.

Around 11 p.m. the next day, APD responded to the second homicide incident of the year in the 2400 block of Detroit Street in District 3. Officers arrived to find a person who had been shot to death. The victim, who has not been identified, had been shot at least once.

Reddex Washington, Alexandria City Councilman for District 1, said crime in his district is related to poverty and that seeing two homicides occurring in Alexandria in the same week is alarming.

“We have to stop being reactive and start being proactive. It’s going to take the community stepping up and saying we’re tired of this and crime has to go,” said Washington.

Washington said he has had conversations with the administration and has been on shifts with APD to figure out how to limit crime not only in his district but the entire city.

District 3 Councilwoman Cynthia Perry said she is tired of seeing a rise in crime in Alexandria and that to address and lower the crime rates, it will require a full effort from everyone in the city.

“This takes the mayor, council members, Chief of Police, sheriff’s office, district attorney’s office and the communities to come together. We have to find a new way to stop these senseless killings,” Perry said.

Both of the homicide incidents that have occurred this year are still ongoing investigations.

If anyone has any information about the incidents, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099 .

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.