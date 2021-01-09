Advertisement

As Mardi Gras gets canceled, King Cakes stick around

By Steven Maxwell
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Everywhere from the Big Easy to the Heart of Lousiana, parades, balls and events are being put on hold. It’s a small price to pay to make sure we stay safe and healthy. Nonetheless, it’s still a bummer for the Bayou State.

No parades and events mean fewer people and less money flowing into the economy. However, there’s one carnival staple that is taking the heat of the pandemic and staying in the kitchen: King Cakes! We may not be able to throw out the beads and throwback Jell-O shots on a crowded street, but we can still enjoy the sweetest part of Mardi Gras.

Atwood’s Bakery in Alexandria has been cooking them up for years, with every flavor from A to Z. Cakes for them means cooking up some business - a difficult recipe during unprecedented times. There has still been a steady stream of masked up and hungry customers picking up Louisiana’s jacked-up version of a cinnamon roll.

These times are hopefully only temporary and just like the spirit of the cake, there’s always more to be had down the road, especially if you get the baby!

COVID-19′s effects on Mardi Gras in Cenla

We spoke with Alexandria Mardi Gras Association President Chris Chelette to further discuss COVID-19′s effects on Mardi Gras in Cenla:

