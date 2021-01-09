ASH powerlifting invitational results

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The ASH Trojans hosted their annual powerlifting meet on Saturday.

Pineville’s Mckinzley Thomason and Tiasia Allen took home the Outstanding Powerlifting awards.

For the boys, the Tioga Indians took home first place overall, finishing with 38 points. As for the girls, Pineville finished first with 71 points.

Below are the full results.

