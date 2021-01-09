Advertisement

ASH powerlifting invitational results

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick and Nicole Hutchison
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 5:35 PM CST
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The ASH Trojans hosted their annual powerlifting meet on Saturday.

Pineville’s Mckinzley Thomason and Tiasia Allen took home the Outstanding Powerlifting awards.

For the boys, the Tioga Indians took home first place overall, finishing with 38 points. As for the girls, Pineville finished first with 71 points.

Below are the full results.

