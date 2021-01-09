Advertisement

Five former LSU Tigers named All-Pro

Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32)'s helmet has Alton Sterling typed on his...
Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32)'s helmet has Alton Sterling typed on his helmet during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)(Kyusung Gong | AP)
By Michael Bonnette
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (LSU Sports Information) – Five former LSU football players have been named to the Associated Press NFL All-Pro Team, the organization announced. The AP All-Pro Team is selected by a national panel of 50 media members.

Super Bowl champion safety Tyrann Mathieu of the Kansas City Chiefs was selected first-team All-Pro. Mathieu, who led LSU to an appearance in the BCS National Championship Game in 2011, recorded 61 tackles, nine passes defended, and six interceptions in helping the Chiefs to an NFL-best 14-2 regular-season mark. The Chiefs have a first-round bye in the playoffs.

LSU’s second-team selections were highlighted by rookie sensation Justin Jefferson, who set the NFL Rookie record for receiving yards with 1,400 yards. Jefferson, who was selected No. 22 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, broke the previous mark of 1,377 yards set by Arizona’s Anquan Boldin in 2003. Jefferson finished his rookie season with 88 receptions for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns. He had seven 100-yard games during his debut season.

Other second-team All-Pro selections for the Tigers include linebacker Devin White (Tampa Bay), cornerback Tre’Davious White (Buffalo), and safety Jamal Adams (Seattle). White ranked No. 6 in the NFL in total tackles with 140 in 2020. Adams, in his first year with the Seahawks, had 81 tackles and 9.5 sacks despite missing four games with an injury. White had 54 tackles, 11 passes defended, and three interceptions for the 13-3 Bills.

Four of LSU’s five All-Pro selections were also first-team All-Americas during their time with the Tigers. Mathieu earned first-team All-America honors in 2011, White and Adams were All-Americas in 2016, while White was an All-America pick in 2018.

LSU’s 2020 All-Pro Selections

First Team

  • S Tyrann Mathieu (Kansas City)

Second Team

  • WR Justin Jefferson (Minnesota)
  • LB Devin White (Tampa Bay)
  • CB Tre’Davious White (Buffalo)
  • S Jamal Adams (Seattle)

Copyright 2021 LSU Sports Information. All rights reserved.

