Kamara, Thomas return to Saints’ active roster

METAIRIE, La. (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints announced running back Alvin Kamara and wide receiver Michael Thomas have been activated for Sunday’s game against the Bears.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. (Tyler Kaufman | AP)

Kamara was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and Thomas has been activated from Injured Reserve.

Kickoff for the Saints hosting the Bears is scheduled for 3:40 p.m. The game can be watched on CBS 2.

