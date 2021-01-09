Kamara, Thomas return to Saints’ active roster
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 5:49 PM CST
METAIRIE, La. (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints announced running back Alvin Kamara and wide receiver Michael Thomas have been activated for Sunday’s game against the Bears.
Kamara was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and Thomas has been activated from Injured Reserve.
CLICK HERE for other roster moves.
Kickoff for the Saints hosting the Bears is scheduled for 3:40 p.m. The game can be watched on CBS 2.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.