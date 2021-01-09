Advertisement

Kamara, Thomas return to Saints’ active roster

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) greets wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (17)...
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) greets wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (17) after sanders touchdown reception in the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 5:49 PM CST
METAIRIE, La. (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints announced running back Alvin Kamara and wide receiver Michael Thomas have been activated for Sunday’s game against the Bears.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) during an NFL football game against the...
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in New Orleans.(Tyler Kaufman | AP)

Kamara was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and Thomas has been activated from Injured Reserve.

Kickoff for the Saints hosting the Bears is scheduled for 3:40 p.m. The game can be watched on CBS 2.

