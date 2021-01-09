Advertisement

Pelicans suffer 3rd-straight home loss, falling 118-110 to Hornets

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball drives against Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball,...
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball drives against Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, right, during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)(Derick Hingle | AP)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Pelicans blew an 18-point lead to drop their third straight at home when they lost to the Charlotte Hornets at the Smoothie King Center on Friday, Jan. 8.

The Pelicans (4-5) fell 118-110 to the Hornets (4-5).

GAME STATS

Zion Williamson led the way for New Orleans with 26 points, eight rebounds, and three assists. Brandon Ingram added 17 points (only 3-of-11 from the field), eight rebounds, and eight assists. The Pelicans got 41 points from their bench. Josh Hart had 19 points and eight rebounds. JJ Reddick finally found his shooter’s stroke and scored 17 points.

Gordon Hayward led Charlotte with 26 points, seven rebounds, and three assists. Miles Bridges added 20 points. Rookie LaMelo Ball had 12 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists.

It was the first time the Ball brothers played against one another. Older brother Lonzo only had five points, two rebounds, and three assists. He was 2-of-8 from the field and 1-of-7 on 3-point attempts.

The Pelicans were outrebounded 45-36. They turned the ball over 19 times and the Hornets scored 27 points off those.

New Orleans outshot Charlotte 49.4% (38-of-77) to 47.1 % (41-of-87) from the field and 39.5% (15-of-39) to 38.1% (16-of-42) from 3-point range.

The Pelicans will head to Dallas on Monday, Jan. 11, to take on the Mavericks in the first of a seven-game road trip.

