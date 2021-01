PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Senior forward Aylanna Winn’s 31 points helped the Pineville Lady Rebels beat the Ouachita Lady Lions, 50-45.

This is the first time that Pineville has beaten Ouachita since the 2014-2015 season.

Click the video for the highlights from the game.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.