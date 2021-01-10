Leesville’s Haugh sets two personal records at ASH Powerlifting Invitational

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In Saturday’s annual powerlifting invitational hosted by the ASH Trojans, Leesville’s Seth Haugh stole the show.

The junior powerlifter set two personal records in the squat and deadlift in the 242 weight class.

“I had so much adrenaline on my mind,” junior Seth Haugh said. “You walk in the first meet of the season, and you’re kind of nervous, but I walked in knowing what to do.”

The one-time USA powerlifting medalist started the day recording a 510-pound personal best in squatting. That allowed him to finish first overall.

“He strives for greatness,” Leesville Assistant powerlifting coach, Travis Provo said. “Coming in today, we knew he had a good chance of taking it and I can’t be more proud of him.”

Next, Haugh finished second overall on the bench press. However, that was a set up for his finale. Haugh recorded his second personal best for the day, deadlifting 520 pounds to finish second overall in his weight class.

“I told him before he stepped foot on the platform that he has a pr in front of him, so he just needed to attack it the same way he has all day”

Since Haugh’s freshman year, he’s been working to reach the big numbers he accomplished in Saturday’s Invitational.

“It just says he’s tough and he loves what he does,” Huagh’s personal trainer, Tony Gillespie said. “Whatever routine I put in front of him he did it, he was willing to try new things and he just kept working.”

“It’s a dream come true,” Haugh said. “Now, it’s time to move on to the rest of the season.”

