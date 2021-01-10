Advertisement

Leesville’s Haugh sets two personal records at ASH Powerlifting Invitational

By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In Saturday’s annual powerlifting invitational hosted by the ASH Trojans, Leesville’s Seth Haugh stole the show.

The junior powerlifter set two personal records in the squat and deadlift in the 242 weight class.

“I had so much adrenaline on my mind,” junior Seth Haugh said. “You walk in the first meet of the season, and you’re kind of nervous, but I walked in knowing what to do.”

The one-time USA powerlifting medalist started the day recording a 510-pound personal best in squatting. That allowed him to finish first overall.

“He strives for greatness,” Leesville Assistant powerlifting coach, Travis Provo said. “Coming in today, we knew he had a good chance of taking it and I can’t be more proud of him.”

Next, Haugh finished second overall on the bench press. However, that was a set up for his finale. Haugh recorded his second personal best for the day, deadlifting 520 pounds to finish second overall in his weight class.

“I told him before he stepped foot on the platform that he has a pr in front of him, so he just needed to attack it the same way he has all day”

Since Haugh’s freshman year, he’s been working to reach the big numbers he accomplished in Saturday’s Invitational.

“It just says he’s tough and he loves what he does,” Huagh’s personal trainer, Tony Gillespie said. “Whatever routine I put in front of him he did it, he was willing to try new things and he just kept working.”

“It’s a dream come true,” Haugh said. “Now, it’s time to move on to the rest of the season.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How to prepare for cold weather in Cenla
The statewide vaccination rollout leaves questions of availability for qualifying groups.
Answering questions about vaccine availability
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Bossier Plane Crash Flight Path
NTSB releases report on north Louisiana plane crash that killed two teens
Two homicides in Alexandria already in 2021

Latest News

Jaray Jenkins full interview
Jaray Jenkins talks LSU football, Jena community, and more
Rodney Munson scored a career-high 28 points, leading the LSUA men's basketball team to 111-73...
Munson’s career-high of 28 leads LSUA to victory
Michael Thomas scores on an 11-yard TD reception.
Strong second half effort advances Saints into divisional round of the playoffs
ASH’s TJ Johnson talks recent recruitment process
TJ Johnson talks recent recruitment