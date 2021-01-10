New Orleans Saints inactives vs. the Chicago Bears
Trey Hendrickson is OUT
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KALB) - Here is the final list of inactive players for the New Orleans Saints in their playoff game against the Chicago Bears.
New Orleans Saints inactive players :
- CB Ken Crawley
- OL Derrick Kelly
- WR Austin Carr
- DE Trey Hendrickson
- DL Malcolm Roach
- RB Ty Montgomery
- WR Juwan Johnson
Chicago Bears inactive players:
- WR Darnell Mooney
- ILB Roquan Smith
- CB Buster Skrine
- CB Jaylon Johnson
- OL Lachavious Simmons
- NT Daniel McCullers
- OLB Trevis Gipson
