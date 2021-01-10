New Orleans Saints inactives vs. the Chicago Bears

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KALB) - Here is the final list of inactive players for the New Orleans Saints in their playoff game against the Chicago Bears.

New Orleans Saints inactive players :

Chicago Bears inactive players:

WR Darnell Mooney

ILB Roquan Smith

CB Buster Skrine

CB Jaylon Johnson

OL Lachavious Simmons

NT Daniel McCullers

OLB Trevis Gipson

