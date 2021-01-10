Advertisement

New Orleans Saints inactives vs. the Chicago Bears

Trey Hendrickson is OUT
Here is the final list of inactive players for the New Orleans Saints in their playoff game...
Here is the final list of inactive players for the New Orleans Saints in their playoff game against the Chicago Bears. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)(Tyler Kaufman | AP)
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KALB) - Here is the final list of inactive players for the New Orleans Saints in their playoff game against the Chicago Bears.

New Orleans Saints inactive players :

Chicago Bears inactive players:

  • WR Darnell Mooney
  • ILB Roquan Smith
  • CB Buster Skrine
  • CB Jaylon Johnson
  • OL Lachavious Simmons
  • NT Daniel McCullers
  • OLB Trevis Gipson

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How to prepare for cold weather in Cenla
The statewide vaccination rollout leaves questions of availability for qualifying groups.
Answering questions about vaccine availability
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Bossier Plane Crash Flight Path
NTSB releases report on north Louisiana plane crash that killed two teens
Two homicides in Alexandria already in 2021

Latest News

Jaray Jenkins full interview
Jaray Jenkins talks LSU football, Jena community, and more
Rodney Munson scored a career-high 28 points, leading the LSUA men's basketball team to 111-73...
Munson’s career-high of 28 leads LSUA to victory
Michael Thomas scores on an 11-yard TD reception.
Strong second half effort advances Saints into divisional round of the playoffs
ASH’s TJ Johnson talks recent recruitment process
TJ Johnson talks recent recruitment