Advertisement

Baker’s big week lands him ASC weekly award

Senior guard earns 4th ASC Weekly Honor
Sr. G Kae'ron Baker dribbling through the Sul Ross St. defense during Saturday's game
Sr. G Kae'ron Baker dribbling through the Sul Ross St. defense during Saturday's game(Alena Noakes/Wildcat Media)
By LC Sports Information
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHARDSON, Tx. (LC Sports Information) – Tying a career-high to help the Louisiana College men’s basketball team begin its season 2-0 in conference play brought a reward to Kae’ron Baker, who was named the ASC’s East Division Co-Player of the Week, the conference office announced on Monday.

Baker, a senior guard from Navasota, Texas, started the week well enough with a 16-point, six assist performance Thursday night in a 72-51 win over Howard Payne, but it was his game on Saturday against Sul Ross State that really stood out. In the game against the Lobos, Baker went off for 35 points, tying his career-high, with 24 of those coming in the second half to help the Wildcats come back for a 79-73 win over the Lobos.

For the two games, Baker ended up averaging 25.5 points, three rebounds, and 4.5 assists in the season-opening victories. This is Bakers fourth career ASC Player of the Week award and first of the 2020-21 season.

Baker and the rest of the Wildcats (2-0, 2-0 ASC) go on the road for the first time this season on Thursday to take on Mary Hardin-Baylor. Tip-off against the Crusaders (3-3, 0-0 ASC) is set for 7:30 P.M. at the Mayborn Center in Belton, Texas.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 LC Sports Information. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former waitress files lawsuit against D’Argent Companies
Sierra Grantham
RPSO seeks assistance locating runaway juvenile, Sierra Grantham
Central Louisiana mourns the loss of Edward Larvadain Jr., a local civil rights icon.
Friends react to the passing of Edward Larvadain Jr.
Winter weather event
Cleco crews to wrap up power restoration in remaining areas Tuesday
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Pres. Trump issues emergency declaration for inaugural

Latest News

In Saturday’s annual powerlifting invitational hosted by the ASH Trojans, Leesville’s Seth...
Leesville’s Haug sets two personal records at ASH Powerlifting Invitational
Jaray Jenkins full interview
Jaray Jenkins talks LSU football, Jena community, and more
Rodney Munson scored a career-high 28 points, leading the LSUA men's basketball team to 111-73...
Munson’s career-high of 28 leads LSUA to victory
Michael Thomas scores on an 11-yard TD reception.
Strong second half effort advances Saints into divisional round of the playoffs