Baker’s big week lands him ASC weekly award

RICHARDSON, Tx. (LC Sports Information) – Tying a career-high to help the Louisiana College men’s basketball team begin its season 2-0 in conference play brought a reward to Kae’ron Baker, who was named the ASC’s East Division Co-Player of the Week, the conference office announced on Monday.

Baker, a senior guard from Navasota, Texas, started the week well enough with a 16-point, six assist performance Thursday night in a 72-51 win over Howard Payne, but it was his game on Saturday against Sul Ross State that really stood out. In the game against the Lobos, Baker went off for 35 points, tying his career-high, with 24 of those coming in the second half to help the Wildcats come back for a 79-73 win over the Lobos.

For the two games, Baker ended up averaging 25.5 points, three rebounds, and 4.5 assists in the season-opening victories. This is Bakers fourth career ASC Player of the Week award and first of the 2020-21 season.

Baker and the rest of the Wildcats (2-0, 2-0 ASC) go on the road for the first time this season on Thursday to take on Mary Hardin-Baylor. Tip-off against the Crusaders (3-3, 0-0 ASC) is set for 7:30 P.M. at the Mayborn Center in Belton, Texas.

