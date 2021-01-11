Cleco crews to wrap up power restoration in remaining areas Tuesday

The following was released to us by Cleco:

PINEVILLE, La. - As of 8:30 a.m., Cleco had restored power to approximately 5,100 of the 5,300 customers who lost power after a mix of ice and snow moved through north and central Louisiana.

“The remaining customers without power are expected to have power today if they can receive power,” said James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management. “If there is any damage to your home, business or to the electrical service entrance that may pose a danger if power is restored, Cleco cannot energize the service until repairs are made by a licensed electrician. Once repairs are made, the electrician should call the appropriate governing authority for instructions regarding permitting and inspections.”

Power Outages as of 8:30 a.m.

DeSoto Parish – 103

Natchitoches Parish – 44

Sabine Parish – 92

Customers who do not have power by this evening should call Cleco customer service at 1-800-622-6537 to report the power outage. For updates on power outages, visit the Cleco Storm Center at www.cleco.com or follow the company on Facebook at @ClecoPower.

