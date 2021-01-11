Advertisement

Due to winter weather, 5 CLTCC campuses to have 10 a.m. reopening Tuesday

(CLTCC)
By James Sawtelle
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following was released to us by CLTCC:

ALEXANDRIA, La. - Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) has announced modified re-opening of campus locations as a result of continued severe winter weather. The following three campus locations will be open for regular business hours beginning at 8 a.m.:

  • Alexandria Campus (Main and Cleco Advanced Manufacturing Center)
  • Ferriday Campus
  • Ward H. Nash-Avoyelles Campus (Cottonport)

The following five campus locations will be open tomorrow beginning at 10 a.m.:

  • Huey P. Long Campus (Winnfield)
  • Lamar Salter (Leesville)
  • Natchitoches Campus
  • Rod Brady (Jena)
  • Sabine Valley (Many)

Additional reminders are as follows:

  • Students will begin the semester tomorrow virtually with our ‘Safe Start’ initiative
  • Those seeking assistance to enroll, receive advising, or apply for financial aid can connect with their CLTCC campus at their respective telephone numbers, (800) 278- 9855, info@cltcc.edu, or at www.CLTCC.edu

CLTCC encourages everyone to be safe and to observe weather alerts.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 CLTCC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former waitress files lawsuit against D’Argent Companies
Sierra Grantham
RPSO seeks assistance locating runaway juvenile, Sierra Grantham
Central Louisiana mourns the loss of Edward Larvadain Jr., a local civil rights icon.
Friends react to the passing of Edward Larvadain Jr.
Winter weather event
Cleco crews to wrap up power restoration in remaining areas Tuesday
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Pres. Trump issues emergency declaration for inaugural

Latest News

LSUA sign at Alexandria, La campus
LSUA releases Fall 2020 Chancellor’s list
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Winter weather event
Cleco crews to wrap up power restoration in remaining areas Tuesday
FILE: Tree debris
Public Works Director updates DeRidder residents on debris removal
2021 City Services Survey
City of Natchitoches encourages participation in 2021 City Services Survey