Due to winter weather, 5 CLTCC campuses to have 10 a.m. reopening Tuesday

The following was released to us by CLTCC:

ALEXANDRIA, La. - Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) has announced modified re-opening of campus locations as a result of continued severe winter weather. The following three campus locations will be open for regular business hours beginning at 8 a.m.:

Alexandria Campus (Main and Cleco Advanced Manufacturing Center)

Ferriday Campus

Ward H. Nash-Avoyelles Campus (Cottonport)

The following five campus locations will be open tomorrow beginning at 10 a.m.:

Huey P. Long Campus (Winnfield)

Lamar Salter (Leesville)

Natchitoches Campus

Rod Brady (Jena)

Sabine Valley (Many)

Additional reminders are as follows:

Students will begin the semester tomorrow virtually with our ‘Safe Start’ initiative

(800) 278- 9855 , Those seeking assistance to enroll, receive advising, or apply for financial aid can connect with their CLTCC campus at their respective telephone numbers, info@cltcc.edu , or at www.CLTCC.edu

CLTCC encourages everyone to be safe and to observe weather alerts.

