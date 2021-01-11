Due to winter weather, 5 CLTCC campuses to have 10 a.m. reopening Tuesday
The following was released to us by CLTCC:
ALEXANDRIA, La. - Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) has announced modified re-opening of campus locations as a result of continued severe winter weather. The following three campus locations will be open for regular business hours beginning at 8 a.m.:
- Alexandria Campus (Main and Cleco Advanced Manufacturing Center)
- Ferriday Campus
- Ward H. Nash-Avoyelles Campus (Cottonport)
The following five campus locations will be open tomorrow beginning at 10 a.m.:
- Huey P. Long Campus (Winnfield)
- Lamar Salter (Leesville)
- Natchitoches Campus
- Rod Brady (Jena)
- Sabine Valley (Many)
Additional reminders are as follows:
- Students will begin the semester tomorrow virtually with our ‘Safe Start’ initiative
- Those seeking assistance to enroll, receive advising, or apply for financial aid can connect with their CLTCC campus at their respective telephone numbers, (800) 278- 9855, info@cltcc.edu, or at www.CLTCC.edu
CLTCC encourages everyone to be safe and to observe weather alerts.
