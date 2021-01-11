Friends react to the passing of Edward Larvadain Jr.

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Many people in Central Louisiana are mourning the loss of Edward Larvadain Jr., a local civil rights icon.

Larvadain Jr.’s son and former Alexandria City Councilman, Malcolm Larvadain released the following statement on Facebook:

“I happily announce that my friend, hero, teacher, and father, Edward Larvadain, Jr., gained his heavenly wings on Friday, January 8, 2021, at 9:15 pm. He was a victim of COVID-19. This dreaded virus is real and has wrecked my family. Please take all precautions to protect yourselves and your loved ones. Please pray for me and my family during this time of bereavement.”

Close family friends followed up Malcolm’s statement with positive remarks of their own about Larvadain Jr.

“Ed was a nice guy,” Charles Smith, a former Alexandria City Councilman, said. “He never bragged about what he was doing.”

“He didn’t see color,” Rev. James Hardison from Great Live Oak Baptist Church said. “He saw people in need of help and support. He reached out to his community, his constituents, and he was a humble friend.”

“Sorry to hear about his passing,” Smith said. “But his contribution to people in Alexandria... he will always be remembered for that.”

