Gov. Edwards to discuss state’s continued rise of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference discuss the state’s continued rise of COVID-19 cases, deaths, and hospitalizations at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12.

The governor is also expected to announce whether or not Louisiana will remain in it’s current ‘modified’ Phase Two of reopening the economy, which is set to expire Wednesday, Jan. 13. Louisiana has been in a modified version of Phase Two since Nov. 25, 2020.

Gov. Edwards will either issue another executive order to keep the state in a modified version of Phase Two of the White House’s guidelines for reopening the U.S. economy or he will issue a new executive order to move the state into a different phase.

Louisiana reached an alarming milestone on the same day as Gov. Edwards’ last public address. Officials with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported 6,882 new cases of COVID-19 on Jan. 6, saying it was the highest number of daily cases reported to date in Louisiana that did not contain a backlog nor two days of reporting. The previous highest number of cases reported was 6,754 new cases on Dec. 30, 2020.

On Friday, Jan. 8, LDH reported the highest number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 during the pandemic, with 2,069 patients. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients decreased to 1,960 on Sunday, Jan. 10 but increased to 1,982 on Monday, Jan. 11.

LDH reported 1,402 new cases of COVID-19 and 45 deaths on Monday.

Gov. Edwards is also expected to discuss the state’s continued distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday afternoon. LDH officials announced Monday healthcare providers in all of the state’s 64 parishes would receive “very limited doses” of the vaccine this week.

