LSU adding new safety measures for spring semester

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The spring semester will look like the fall, though LSU is adding a few new safety measures to protect students, faculty, and staff.

Students will now have to scan QR codes on doorways and answer a few questions about their health to get inside busy buildings on campus. The school will also post-testing sites in the union, Coates Hall, and the Student Health Center since the testing pods will no longer be open.

“It’s great to hear that LSU is taking precautions for that and that makes me feel safer and more confident that we’ll be able to stick around here throughout the rest of the semester”, said LSU freshman Logan Miller.

The school will still test wastewater on campus to detect high concentrations of the coronavirus. But now, the school will pick a random sample of on-campus students to take a mandatory test every two weeks.

Students who get tested on their own will be entered into a raffle for AirPods, iPad’s, and Apple Watches. Madeline Sylvester is a 2nd-semester freshman at LSU, and she is worried that these incentives might cause the school to waste tests on those who don’t need it but want to win the raffle, saying that the money used for these prizes could be used better elsewhere.

“I personally believe that they should just keep the medical center open to where, you know, if you believe you came into contact with someone then you can go and get tested”, said Sylvester.

LSU is also working with the LDH to figure out a plan to possibly make the new COVID-19 vaccine available for its students who are willing to get vaccinated. And they hope that these measures will be the next step from getting those classes off the computer and back in the classroom.

