Munson’s career-high of 28 leads LSUA to victory

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA Sports Information) - Rodney Munson scored a career-high 28 points, leading the LSUA men’s basketball team to 111-73 victory over Southeastern Baptist on Sunday at The Fort.

The redshirt freshman from Baton Rouge smashed his previous career-high of 19, which was set in the 115-89 victory against UNT-Dallas on Dec. 2.

“Most of the shots were transition buckets,” Munson said. “My shots were falling in, so I kept shooting. My teammates kept finding me to shoot those shots.”

After not scoring in double figures in any of his first four games, he has scored at least 15 points in each of his past five contests. He also added a game-high five steals.

The victory for LSUA (9-2) is the eighth straight for the team as it heads into conference play, beginning on Thursday.

“Overall, we got the win,” LSUA Men’s Basketball Coach Larry Cordaro said. “We took some things that maybe we can carry forward. Nashaun Ellis played some point guard for us and led us in assists. There is a lot we can continue to improve upon.

The Chargers (1-14) kept it close for the first nearly nine minutes of action, cutting the score to 22-20, but the Generals turned on the afterburners to break open the game.

LSUA embarked on a 10-0 run to open up a 12-point lead and had an extended 45-13 spurt to finish the half.

Munson scored seven of the 10 points during the run and 18 of the 45 during the extended run.

Of Munson’s 28, he scored 20 of them in the first half, leading the Generals to a 67-33 advantage at the break.

The Generals ripped the nets in the opening half, connecting on 28 of 43 shots for 65 percent and connected on seven of their 15 3-point attempts.

Southeastern Baptist made 40.6 percent of its shots in the first half, despite shooting just 2-for-10 from 3-point land and 2-for-16 for the game.

The Generals coasted in the second half, leading by as many as 44 at 103-59 after a 10-0 run. Four players had a bucket during that run, including Munson with a bucket, while getting fouled.

In the last four minutes, both freshman Traboias Fletcher and junior Logan Bourg saw action. Fletcher scored six of the final eight points for the Generals, making both of his shot attempts and buried a pair of free throws to close out the scoring.

Six Generals scored in double figures.

Freshman Jakemin Abney scored 16 points and grabbed five rebounds, while fellow true freshman Devonte Snow added 15.

Birthday boy Dustin Roy stuffed the stat sheet, scoring 11 on 5-of-10 shooting, grabbing a team-best seven rebounds and dishing out four assists.

“Coach gave me the opportunity to start today and I played more than usual,” Roy said. “On my birthday, it was good to see guys like (Traboias) Fletcher and Logan (Bourg) some playing time.”

LSUA dominated the glass, outrebounding the Chargers 47-29, including hauling down 16 offensive rebounds.

“We wanted our guys to attack the offensive glass more,” Cordaro said. “Jaewon Williams is a guy who goes out there and really lays it on the line. We needed that extra edge on the boards and he delivered.”

The Generals open conference play this week, with a pair of games against Jarvis Christian. LSUA plays on the road Thursday at 7 p.m. before the return trip to The Fort on Saturday at 4 p.m.

“We have to win the week coming up,” Cordaro said. “We can’t split or not improve as a team. It is exciting to enter Red River play. We’ve won a lot of championships around here. No game will be a gimme, that’s for sure.”

