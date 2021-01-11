Advertisement

NSU to cancel classes on Tuesday

FILE: Snow on NSU's campus from 2014.
FILE: Snow on NSU's campus from 2014.
By NSU
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - The beginning of spring semester classes on all Northwestern State University campuses will be delayed until Wednesday because of the threat of continued hazardous weather conditions and power outages.

Significant amounts of snow and ice remain along some roadways and bridges across North-Central Louisiana, and icing could occur as a result of sub-freezing temperatures forecast for tonight.

Classes were scheduled to start Monday but were postponed because of forecasts for a wintry mix of snow and sleet Sunday night. No in-person, virtual or hybrid classes will be conducted until Wednesday.

Northwestern president Dr. Chris Maggio said some students are already on campus for the spring semester, but the ongoing winter weather could create dangerous road conditions for those planning to travel to the university late Monday or early Tuesday.

Residence halls and dining facilities are open, and all campus offices will resume normal operations Wednesday.

